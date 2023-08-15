FEATURE: Occupy movement – UK strives to unlock tenanted land for nature-based revenue generation

Published 13:17 on August 15, 2023 / Last updated at 13:27 on August 15, 2023 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary / No Comments

Efforts by the UK government and industry to incentivise more tenants to get involved with nature-based, revenue-generating schemes will be key to enabling environmental uplift on about a third of the nation's farmed land, but doing so will require structural changes to tenants' ties that often go back generations.