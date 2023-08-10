WCI Markets: CCAs advance through volatile week before Q3 auction, Washington prices steady amid allowance reserve sale

California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) veered higher through another week of volatility as traders attempted to square the market’s recent ARB cap-and-trade workshop-inspired rally with the Aug. 16 quarterly auction, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) remained unchanged even as traders expected reserve sale volumes to sell out at this week’s offering.
