Rwanda to set a floor carbon credit price above $30 per tonne, says minister -media

Rwanda will not sell carbon credits below $30 per tonne and will also look to develop new technology-focused projects as well as expand those involving its forests, the country’s minister of environment was reported as saying by local media.
