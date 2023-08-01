Seagrass a missing link in Indonesia’s emissions reduction potential, research says

Published 09:05 on August 1, 2023 / Last updated at 09:05 on August 1, 2023 / Mark Tilly

Stepping up efforts to protect and restore seagrass in Indonesia, as well as counting it in its climate change monitoring and reporting frameworks, could drastically mitigate the country’s CO2 emissions, according to new research.