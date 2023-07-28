Australia Market Roundup: Victoria to ban gas connections in new homes from 2024, ACCU spread widens

Published 07:16 on July 28, 2023

The Australian state of Victoria has announced it will ban gas connections in new homes and public buildings from next year as it races to meet its ambitious 2035 and 2045 emission reduction targets, while the spread between generic and human-induced regeneration (HIR) Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) widens.