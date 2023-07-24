RGGI Market: RGAs extend to year-highs with steepest weekly transaction volumes for 2023

Published 19:49 on July 24, 2023 / Joan Pinto

The rally in RGGI Allowance (RGA) values continued through another week with a high level of spread activity leading to the largest weekly transaction volumes on ICE, in step with the rally in California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values and global macro positivity.