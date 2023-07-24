RGGI Market: RGAs extend to year-highs with steepest weekly transaction volumes for 2023

The recent rally in RGGI Allowance (RGA) values continued through another week with a high level of spread activity leading to the largest weekly transaction volumes on ICE, as prices lifted in step with the California Carbon Allowance bull run and global macro positivity.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.