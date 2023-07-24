Euro Markets: EUAs consolidate last week’s gains as gas resumes upward trend

European carbon prices gave up early gains to end Monday modestly weaker, as prices consolidated after six successive days of gains ahead of August’s annual drop in auction supply, while gas prices held on to early advances before surging again late in the day.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.