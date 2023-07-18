EU lawmakers call for a 2040 climate strategy as some look to international credit use, removals

Published 19:06 on July 18, 2023 / Last updated at 19:06 on July 18, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The EU will need a proper strategy to reach increasingly ambitious climate targets in the decade after this, according to members of the European Parliament's environment committee (ENVI) in a preliminary exchange about setting the bloc's 2040 emissions goal on the road to reaching net zero by mid-century.