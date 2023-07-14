US EPA rejects nearly all outstanding Renewable Fuel Standard waivers

Published 22:29 on July 14, 2023 / Last updated at 22:29 on July 14, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The US EPA on Friday denied almost all pending petitions for small refineries to receive compliance relief under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), consistent with President Joe Biden’s administration’s past approach to the programme.