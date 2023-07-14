US Carbon Markets and LCFS Roundup for week ending July 14, 2023

Published 19:51 on July 14, 2023 / Last updated at 19:51 on July 14, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A summary of legislative, regulatory, and policy action on carbon, clean fuel, and clean energy markets at the US federal and subnational levels this week, including the continued progression of climate disclosure and anti-greenwashing bills in California, and the introduction of bipartisan federal legislation to limit Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) costs.