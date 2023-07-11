European carbon prices rallied after the daily auction on Tuesday as traders strove to keep prices within reach of a key technical level, while energy markets were mixed as fundamentals continue to look weak.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.