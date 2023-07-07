Insetting may not be any better than offsetting, says carbon credit integrity expert

Companies turning to insetting as a knee-jerk reaction to criticism about offsetting practices may not be pursuing an approach that is any more credible, a leading expert on carbon credit quality told a conference on Friday.

The world’s biggest food company, Nestle, last month became one of the most prominent firms to confirm it was shunning carbon crediting as a climate strategy, joining airline EasyJet and Gucci owner Kering in backing away from offsetting as a way to meet net zero emissions targets amid media reports of corporate greenwashing that is reaching the courtrooms.

Nestle is shifting towards in-house programmes instead to reduce emissions from its operations and supply chain, but such ‘insetting’ may not be any more effective, according to Pedro Barata, a senior official at green group EDF.

“Somehow offsetting has become tainted, I can’t really understand why insetting, if it’s not up to the same standards, is a superior alternative,” he told the Argus Carbon Markets & Regulation Conference in Lisbon in response to a question.

Nestle is swapping carbon credit purchases for measures within its own value chain, including actions such as helping farmers shift to less intrusive forms of agriculture, protecting habitats, and restoring peatlands.

Barata is a carbon markets veteran, having worked as a government official on the issue for his native Portugal and at the EU and UN, as well being a member of the executive board of the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism carbon crediting programme, going back more than 20 years.

He is currently also co-chair of the panel of experts advising the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM), which he reaffirmed was due to publish on July 28 its criteria for assessing different categories of credits and launch its initial assessment phase for vetting crediting programmes.

Barata questioned whether insetting methods, if they didn’t follow any particular standard, were any more credible than a company making an offsetting claim outside its value chain using high quality credits verified by third parties.

He also pondered whether the move would be cost-effective compared to paying for emissions reduction initiatives elsewhere, and therefore lead to a reduced global mitigation impact if companies have a fixed budget to act.

“I find it very hard to stomach this type of knee-jerk reaction – you won’t have articles in the press critical of the quality of your insetting because they don’t exist,” Barata added.

The world’s two largest carbon credit issuance bodies, Verra and Gold Standard, are among those with ongoing workstreams on insetting, which, when finalised, could help companies prove the integrity of their actions.

***Read Carbon Pulse’s analysis on the acceleration of insetting initiatives***

By Ben Garside – ben@carbon-pulse.com