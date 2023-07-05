Asia Pacific > Japan’s latest J-Credit auction clears above 3,000 yen again

Japan’s latest J-Credit auction clears above 3,000 yen again

Published 11:21 on July 5, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:07 on July 5, 2023  /  Chia-Erh Kuo

Japan’s latest auction of government-issued  J-Credits cleared above the 3,000 yen ($20.79) level again, as demand for domestic offsets continued to outpace supply given the limited number of credits available.

