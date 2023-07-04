Carbon Taxes > British lawmaker calls for carbon border “alignment” with EU in cross-Channel talks

British lawmaker calls for carbon border “alignment” with EU in cross-Channel talks

Published 19:31 on July 4, 2023  /  Last updated at 19:33 on July 4, 2023  / Emanuela Barbiroglio /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

Alignment on carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAM) and decarbonisation regulations can help smooth relationships between the UK and the EU, according to British MP Chris Skidmore at a meeting in Brussels, though he stopped short of suggesting a re-linking of carbon markets.

