South Korea to auction off 2.15 mln KAU-23s next week

Published 11:08 on July 4, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:08 on July 4, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

The government of South Korea is to auction off 2.15 million KAU-23s at the upcoming monthly auction as planned as a new compliance cycle begins this month, after previous sales were cancelled due to sluggish demand in the market.

