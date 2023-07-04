South Korea to auction off 2.15 mln KAU-23s next week

The government of South Korea is to auction off 2.15 million KAU-23s at the upcoming monthly auction as planned as a new compliance cycle begins this month, after previous sales were cancelled due to sluggish demand in the market.
