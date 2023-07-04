NZ Market: NZUs extend losses as govt clamps down on industrial process heat

The spot price for NZUs fell lower on Tuesday amid weak volumes and high regulatory uncertainty, as a ban on new industrial coal boilers comes into effect later this month.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.