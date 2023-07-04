NZ Market: NZUs extend losses as govt clamps down on industrial process heat

Published 08:04 on July 4, 2023 / Mark Tilly

The spot price for NZUs fell lower on Tuesday amid weak volumes and high regulatory uncertainty, as a ban on new industrial coal boilers comes into effect later this month.