Americas > California cap-and-trade account backlog continues building in Q2

California cap-and-trade account backlog continues building in Q2

Published 22:12 on June 30, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:12 on June 30, 2023  / Matthew Lithgow /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

The number of entity accounts pending approval to participate in California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade system continued to balloon during the second quarter, according to Carbon Pulse analysis of government data published Friday, as more speculators sought physical exposure to the market.

The number of entity accounts pending approval to participate in California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade system continued to balloon during the second quarter, according to Carbon Pulse analysis of government data published Friday, as more speculators sought physical exposure to the market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software