Washington Q3 current vintage carbon auction volume remains identical to May sale

Published 20:44 on June 30, 2023 / Last updated at 20:44 on June 30, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US / No Comments

Washington state will offer an identical number of current vintage allowances at the August auction compared with the Q2 sale, according to a notice published Friday, despite having recently disclosed this year’s no-cost permit allocation to natural gas utilities under the cap-and-trade programme.