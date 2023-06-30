US Carbon Markets and LCFS Roundup for week ending June 30, 2023

Published 20:52 on June 30, 2023 / Last updated at 20:52 on June 30, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A summary of legislative, regulatory, and policy action on carbon, clean fuel standard, and clean energy markets at the US federal and subnational levels this week, including a Maryland climate plan that features an economy-wide cap-and-invest programme, and a California Senate committee advancing two carbon credit related bills.