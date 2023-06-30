Compliance entities add CCAs and slash RGA holdings, while speculators stay quiet

Published 22:59 on June 30, 2023 / Last updated at 22:59 on June 30, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Emitters trimmed their net short position in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) while depleting their RGGI Allowance (RGA) net length this week, as financial entities did not alter their holdings to a significant degree, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.