CN Markets: CEA price stable with improved trading volume, though CCER liquidity shrinks amid lack of clarity

The spot price in China’s national emissions trading scheme (ETS) remained stable over the past two weeks with a steady increase in trading volume, while the domestic offset market saw shrinking liquidity as participants are taking a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the official relaunch of the national programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.