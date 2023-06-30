Japanese bank invests in two forest carbon funds

A major Japanese bank has signed investment agreements with two global forest investment funds with the intention of earning voluntary carbon credits that it expects to over time become eligible for use towards the domestic obligations of its Japanese clients.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.