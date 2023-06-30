Pakistan teams up with Verra to build VCM capacity, eyes bigger market role

Published 07:50 on June 30, 2023 / Last updated at 07:50 on June 30, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

Pakistan’s environment ministry has teamed up with carbon standards body Verra to share knowledge and educate stakeholders on carbon markets, as the country aims to explore the potential in international voluntary markets.