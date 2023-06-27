Asia Pacific > Australia proposes staged approach to climate-related disclosures in new consultation

Australia proposes staged approach to climate-related disclosures in new consultation

Published 09:04 on June 27, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:16 on June 27, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The Australian government has opened up the next round of consultations on its proposed climate-related financial disclosure rules, which lays out the timeline of when the standards would be introduced and which entities it would apply to.

The Australian government has opened up the next round of consultations on its proposed climate-related financial disclosure rules, which lays out the timeline of when the standards would be introduced and which entities it would apply to.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software