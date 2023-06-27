Australia proposes staged approach to climate-related disclosures in new consultation

Published 09:04 on June 27, 2023 / Last updated at 09:16 on June 27, 2023 / Mark Tilly

The Australian government has opened up the next round of consultations on its proposed climate-related financial disclosure rules, which lays out the timeline of when the standards would be introduced and which entities it would apply to.