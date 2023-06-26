EU auditors warn that lack of data puts 2030 climate target under threat

A lack of data and transparency on member state climate policies and actions could hinder progress in hitting the EU’s 2030 emissions reduction target, the bloc’s financial watchdog warned on Monday as a new EU climate observatory is set up that could help monitor progress.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.