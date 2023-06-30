ANALYSIS: EUA pricing may be shifting back to fundamentals as spec-driven whipsaw seen ending

Published 13:06 on June 30, 2023 / Last updated at 13:06 on June 30, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Europe's carbon market has seen sharp price swings in recent months amid an increased focus on technical trading as participants have focused on speculative positioning, but after the most recent episode of short-covering traders are starting to question whether EUAs are overvalued, with some are saying allowance costs may again start to reflect fundamentals.