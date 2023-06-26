Asia Pacific > AU Market: ACCU price falls to 7-month low as overhauled Safeguard comes into force next week

AU Market: ACCU price falls to 7-month low as overhauled Safeguard comes into force next week

Published 05:08 on June 26, 2023  /  Last updated at 08:47 on June 26, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The price of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) has reached its lowest point this year, one week from the reformed Safeguard Mechanism taking effect, as the market is swamped with supply amid low demand.

Updated with response from CER, DCCEEW in par 23

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software