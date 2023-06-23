INTERVEW: Indonesia expected to resume VCM crediting in September, as regulation opens conservation areas up for REDD+

Published 02:00 on June 23, 2023 / Mark Tilly

Indonesia will likely resume the approval of crediting voluntary projects once the country’s carbon exchange begins operations in September, according to the head of an industry body, as new government regulation will see REDD+ projects allowed in conservation areas.