Verra suspends Cambodian REDD+ project

Published 09:48 on June 21, 2023 / Last updated at 09:56 on June 21, 2023 / Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

Offset standard registry Verra has suspended a Cambodian REDD+ project and placed it under review based on stakeholder comments related to quality control.