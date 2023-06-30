BRIEFING: EU nations face major ambition hike in non-ETS sectors

Published 18:40 on June 30, 2023 / Last updated at 18:42 on June 30, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio

Most emissions reductions needed for the EU to meet its 2030 climate ambitions fall under the bloc's Effort Sharing Regulation (ESR), with signs that nations will struggle to meet their binding annual national targets in non-ETS sectors even if they make use of provisions to tap abatement from the ETS or land use sectors.