POLL: EU ETS emissions seen edging up in 2022 as dirtier power gains trump industrial pain

Emissions from stationary installations covered under the EU ETS probably rose marginally last year, according to a survey of analysts, as a rise in CO2 from dirtier power generation was partially offset by a drop in industrial output.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.