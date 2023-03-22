Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:58 on March 22, 2023 / Last updated at 12:58 on March 22, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European benchmark carbon prices gyrated around the key €90 level for most of Wednesday morning as traders eyed the expiry of the March options contract early in the afternoon, though some weakness was seen after exchange data showed a sharp reduction in investment funds' long positioning last week.