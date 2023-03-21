EMEA > Utility CEZ reports 5% drop in ETS-covered power output for 2022

Utility CEZ reports 5% drop in ETS-covered power output for 2022

Published 23:03 on March 21, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:03 on March 21, 2023  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Czech majority state-owned utility CEZ reported a 5% year-on-year drop in its EU ETS-covered thermal power output for 2022, it said on Tuesday, though its demand for carbon allowances saw less of an impact as coal output held relatively steady.

Czech majority state-owned utility CEZ reported a 5% year-on-year drop in its EU ETS-covered thermal power output for 2022, it said on Tuesday, though its demand for carbon allowances saw less of an impact as coal output held relatively steady.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software