US govt allows California’s Diablo Canyon power plant to continue operation during renewal application

Published 23:25 on March 2, 2023 / Last updated at 23:40 on March 2, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A US government agency granted an exemption to the operator of California’s Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant that allows the facility to run while the agency considers its license renewal application, according to a notice filed on Thursday.