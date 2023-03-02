New York biomass facility’s RGGI non-compliance extends into 2022

Published 21:59 on March 2, 2023 / Last updated at 21:59 on March 2, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

A New York biomass-fired power facility remains the only entity non-compliant with the RGGI cap-and-trade programme's true-up deadline for the sixth straight year, according to CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data published Thursday.