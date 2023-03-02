California invalidates compliance offsets from Wisconsin project for second time

Published 21:14 on March 2, 2023

California regulator ARB on Thursday announced it has for the second time voided compliance offsets from a Wisconsin-based livestock project, after the initiative was found once again to be in violation of a state waste management permit and groundwater standards.