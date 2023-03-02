EU tries to help energy-intensive companies via joint gas purchasing

Published 17:49 on March 2, 2023 / Last updated at 19:26 on March 2, 2023

Large industrial companies in the EU will be able to buy gas attained via the European Commission’s joint gas purchasing scheme in an effort to lower costs for companies and consumers in the EU, a top official at the Commission told journalists on Thursday.