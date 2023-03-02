EU extends investigation into Germany’s lignite phaseout aid

Published 16:59 on March 2, 2023 / Last updated at 19:27 on March 2, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Commission has extended the scope of its ongoing in-depth inquiry into a German compensation schemes to support two of the biggest emitters in the EU ETS for the early phaseout of their lignite power facilities, the executive announced on Thursday.