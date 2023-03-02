Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:50 on March 2, 2023 / Last updated at 13:50 on March 2, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EU carbon permit prices fell to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday, unwinding the gains that saw the market set a new record last week, as traders continued trimming long positions in reaction to the recent welter of cautious price forecasts while prompt energy markets rose on the back of firm crude oil prices.