Asia Pacific > Developer EKI signs partnership with UK smart metering firm to enhance digital MRV for biogas offsets

Developer EKI signs partnership with UK smart metering firm to enhance digital MRV for biogas offsets

Published 07:48 on March 2, 2023  /  Last updated at 07:48 on March 2, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Indian carbon offset project developer EKI Energy has formed a collaboration with UK-based Inclusive Energy (IE) to enhance monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of energy projects in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), it announced on Thursday.

Indian carbon offset project developer EKI Energy Services (EKI) has formed a collaboration with UK-based Inclusive Energy (IE) to enhance monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of energy projects in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), it announced on Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software