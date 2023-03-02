Developer EKI signs partnership with UK smart metering firm to enhance digital MRV for biogas offsets

Published 07:48 on March 2, 2023

Indian carbon offset project developer EKI Energy has formed a collaboration with UK-based Inclusive Energy (IE) to enhance monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of energy projects in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), it announced on Thursday.