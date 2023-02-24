US Carbon Markets and LCFS Roundup for week ending February 24, 2023

Published 20:32 on February 24, 2023 / Last updated at 21:11 on February 24, 2023 / Americas, Nature-based, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A summary of legislative, regulatory, and policy action on carbon, clean fuel standard, and clean energy markets at the US federal and subnational levels this week, including planned legislation to eliminate RGGI in Pennsylvania and committee passage of a clean transportation fuel standard bill in New Mexico.