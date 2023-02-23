CCUS in Asia-Pacific needs boost from cross-border deals, supply chain partnerships -consultants

The Asia-Pacific can realise its significant long-term potential as a CCUS leader with a series of actions by governments and companies, such as kickstarting cross-border CO2 transport and storage deals and developing supply chain partnerships, according to a global consulting firm.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.