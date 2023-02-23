New high-emitting projects could derail Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism in its first few years –report

Published 02:28 on February 23, 2023 / Last updated at 02:28 on February 23, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

A report has found that emissions from new facilities in the early years of the Safeguard Mechanism could scuttle the government’s climate goals, however it said the scheme would become more resilient towards the end of the decade.