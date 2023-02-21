California signals support for stronger pre-2030 LCFS targets, RNG phase out

California regulator ARB on Tuesday said a near-term step change in the carbon intensity targets of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) may be necessary to ensure price support and drive climate ambition, while it seeks to move forward with phasing out the ability of renewable natural gas (RNG) to generate credits.