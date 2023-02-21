California signals support for stronger pre-2030 LCFS targets, RNG phase out

California regulator ARB on Tuesday said a near-term step change in the carbon intensity targets of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) may be necessary to ensure price support and drive climate ambition, while it seeks to move forward with phasing out the ability of renewable natural gas (RNG) to generate credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.