Brussels preparing new proposals to support industry decarbonisation

Published 18:00 on February 15, 2023 / Last updated at 18:38 on February 15, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Commission is due to present three new legislative proposals for its energy and industrial policy next month, EU sources said on Wednesday, as lawmakers struggled to unite on how the bloc should best support its industries to decarbonise.