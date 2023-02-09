Green groups endorse forest carbon credits, update integrity guide

A coalition of eight prominent environmental and Indigenous Peoples organisations published new guidance on Thursday, endorsing forest carbon credits and providing guidance to help steer would-be buyers towards high-integrity transactions in the wake of related media scrutiny.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.