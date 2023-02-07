China updates emissions data reporting guidelines for ETS-regulated power plants

China’s environment ministry has circulated a set of updated management guidelines for emissions reports submitted by power generation facilities under the national ETS, asking regional authorities to enhance day-to-day monitoring of power companies’ data reporting activities as regulators seek to avoid further carbon market data fraud.
