Japan aims to secure between 6 -12 million tonnes of CO2 storage annually by 2030, with the target acting as a benchmark to realise a longer-term goal to reach storage capacity of the greenhouse gas of between 120-240 Mt annually by 2050, according to a CCS roadmap released by the Japanese government on Thursday.
Japan CCS roadmap targets 12 Mt per year of CO2 storage by 2030, 120-240 Mt annually by 2050
