New amendments to Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) regime will cause the programme’s credit bank to plunge 75% over the rest of the decade in the absence of significant carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) uptake, analysts said in a recent report.
Alberta TIER amendments will decimate credit bank without CCUS -analysis
