US carbon removals developer raises $21 mln to hasten tree planting efforts

Published 23:19 on January 17, 2023 / Last updated at 23:19 on January 17, 2023 / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A US-based climate biotech company on Tuesday announced it has completed a fundraising round that will accelerate the deployment of some 4 million photosynthesis-enhanced tree seedlings, with the firm’s CEO seeing a need for carbon removals-focused registries as its technological innovations continue.